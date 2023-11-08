Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The actions of the Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior, 23 years old, the Real Madrid player, no longer satisfy many in the Spanish sports community, and even within the “Merengue” castle itself, and among his fellow players and former club stars, who confirm that what he is doing inside the “green rectangle” has nothing to do with football. Because he keeps himself busy objecting to the referees’ decisions in every joint game with a competing player, which takes him out of the match and negatively affects the performance of his entire team, as happened in Real Madrid’s last La Liga match against Rayo Vallecano last Sunday.

The last person to criticize him for his behavior and his exaggeration in objecting to the referees, and his engaging in side conversations with some fans and players, is the “veteran” Madrid star Guti, who spoke on the “Chiringuito” program on the Monte Carlo Sport network, sending a message to the “samba star,” advising him, saying: When you cannot control your nerves and behavior, when you are out of the atmosphere of the match, and when you are no longer as decisive and effective with your team as you were in previous seasons, this means that you are suffering from a problem, and you must know it, and if you do not know it, then you must watch clips from the matches that you played to learn. How much have you sinned against your team? Guti added that Vinicius’ behavior causes great harm to his team, and commented: From the moment you cannot control your nerves and behavior, you must know that this reflects negatively on your team’s performance.

Guti called on Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti and the senior players in the team, as well as the club management, to give advice to Vinicius, and to oblige him to be disciplined and calm, regardless of the provocations, especially since this star is no longer in his prime, but rather has gained great experience during his playing years. Guti said: If Vinicius’ outstanding performance during previous years overshadowed his emotions, nervousness and anger, that is no longer the case this season, as he has moved far away from his normal level, and has so far only scored 3 goals and made two assists in 11 matches, which is an outcome that does not befit his stardom. Guti advised him to focus more on playing in order to increase his offensive goals and assists.

Guti concluded his speech by saying: If you do that, Vinicius, and bring out your best without paying attention to racist chants or referee decisions and side conversations with competitors, that will be a good thing and an incentive for you, but when you do not control your nerves, you will lose a lot, and that is when you must change.