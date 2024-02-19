The veteran coach Roy Hodgson resigned from his position in the Crystal Palace hours before a vital confrontation in the fight to avoid relegation against the Everton.

The former England coach has been in the spotlight of the 'Eagles' fans for weeks due to the team from southern England's plummet in the table. London, currently ranked 16th with 24 points, six more than the Toffees (18).

The 76-year-old had to be admitted to hospital on Thursday after falling ill, and his pre-match press conference at Goodison Park was cancelled.

The Colombians perform at the Palace Jefferson Lerma and Daniel Muñoz.

Palace have lost 10 of their last 16 matches Premier Leaguegetting dangerously close to the relegation zone.

“I understand, given the recent circumstances, the prudent thing at this time for the club is to plan for the future, and therefore I have made the decision to step aside so that the club can advance its plans to find a new manager,” declared

Hodgson.

Your assistants Paddy McCarthy and Ray Lewington They will be in charge of directing the momentous match for permanence against Everton.

The former coach of Eintracht Frankfurt Oliver Glasnerwho led the club to the Europa League title in 2022, was appointed as the new manager.

Hodgson, with a past on the bench Liverpool and Inter Milan He returned to Palace last year for a second term after having coached the club between 2017 and 2021.