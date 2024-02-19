You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Jéfferson Lerma, Crystal Palace player,
Roy Hodgson resigned from the position and a replacement has already been appointed.
The veteran coach Roy Hodgson resigned from his position in the Crystal Palace hours before a vital confrontation in the fight to avoid relegation against the Everton.
The former England coach has been in the spotlight of the 'Eagles' fans for weeks due to the team from southern England's plummet in the table. London, currently ranked 16th with 24 points, six more than the Toffees (18).
What is known…
The 76-year-old had to be admitted to hospital on Thursday after falling ill, and his pre-match press conference at Goodison Park was cancelled.
The Colombians perform at the Palace Jefferson Lerma and Daniel Muñoz.
Palace have lost 10 of their last 16 matches Premier Leaguegetting dangerously close to the relegation zone.
“I understand, given the recent circumstances, the prudent thing at this time for the club is to plan for the future, and therefore I have made the decision to step aside so that the club can advance its plans to find a new manager,” declared
Hodgson.
Your assistants Paddy McCarthy and Ray Lewington They will be in charge of directing the momentous match for permanence against Everton.
Roy Hodgson has stepped down from his post as first-team manager.
We thank Roy for his outstanding service, in which he managed 200 games across six seasons.
— Crystal Palace FC (@CPFC) February 19, 2024
Welcome to Palace, Oliver Glasner 🇦🇹🦅
— Crystal Palace FC (@CPFC) February 19, 2024
The former coach of Eintracht Frankfurt Oliver Glasnerwho led the club to the Europa League title in 2022, was appointed as the new manager.
Hodgson, with a past on the bench Liverpool and Inter Milan He returned to Palace last year for a second term after having coached the club between 2017 and 2021.
