Due to the impact of the meteorological phenomenon known as El Niño, the winter in various parts of the United States has been wetter than normal. California has been one of the most affected states, various areas have been overcome by severe flooding and landslides. Just when it was thought that the weather was going to improve, a new storm system is affecting the area and warnings remain in effect for the next few days.

Since the middle of last week, meteorologists began monitoring the formation of new winter storms that began to gain strength and left precipitation in California. Although the first signs of this phenomenon had a minor impact, The storm that is currently affecting the area does represent a greater risk.

The meteorologists of the middle NBCNews They have warned that since this Monday The winter storm has gained strength, so possible flooding, hail and strong winds are expected. Brief tornadoes could even occur in some areas, given that wind gusts reached 30 miles per hour in areas such as Oakland and San Jose.

And last Saturday a cold front entered the area giving way to a strong storm, so The central coast of California remains at risk of severe flooding, as rainfall could accumulate up to 12 centimeters. Even in the mountainous areas of Santa Lucía and Santa Ynez, it is possible that up to 25 centimeters of rain will be reached, a storm that will then head towards the Los Angeles metropolitan area.

The positive part is that, according to climate experts, This storm will move quickly through the territory, so it does not meet the conditions to become an atmospheric river such as the one that affected southern California in early February, leaving serious damage, including the deaths of at least nine people. Thus, the weather should return to normal averages starting tomorrow.

Alerts for bad conditions continue in California

Although the storms that have been recorded so far are far from being as strong as those in early February, weather experts have warned residents to remain alert because, In addition to the probabilities of new flooding, there are other risks to consider, including high waves.

California has experienced severe flooding.

For the next few hours Thunderstorms, strong winds and heavy rain are still expected, mainly in the southern part of the state. The biggest problem is that the soils are still very saturated with water, which can lead to new floods and, above all, to landslides and rockfalls.

In addition, Tree falls are likely to occur, causing power outages. and dangerous road travel conditions.