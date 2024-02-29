The Japanese government has expanded its sanctions lists to include 12 individuals and 36 Russian organizations. This was announced on Friday, March 1, in the official herald Japanese Cabinet.

The list also included the Commissioner for Children's Rights in the Kaluga Region Irina Ageeva, her colleagues from the Rostov Region Irina Cherkasovaya and the Chechen Republic Mansura Soltaeva. Restrictions were also introduced against the Chairman of the Government of Chechnya, Muslim Khuchiev, and the commander of the special police regiment named after Hero of Russia Akhmat-Khadzhi Kadyrov of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Chechnya, Zamid Chalaev.

Japan also included Russian businessman Artem Uss and General Director of the State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK) Evgeniy Dietrich on the sanctions list.

Among the organizations on the sanctions list was Tinkoff Bank.

The sanctions provide for the freezing of assets if they are discovered and will come into force on March 31.

Earlier, on February 23, US President Joe Biden confirmed in a message on the White House website that the US is introducing more than 500 new sanctions against Russia, targeting the financial and defense sectors, procurement networks and people who are trying to avoid primary sanctions. Export restrictions will affect almost 100 organizations that allegedly provide shadow assistance to the Russian defense sector.

At the same time, the Council of the European Union (EU) approved the 13th package of sanctions against Russia. It is noted that they “expand the list of prohibited goods that may contribute to the technological development of the Russian defense and security sector, including components for the development and production of UAVs.” It is also reported that companies from China, India, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Thailand, Turkey and Sri Lanka were simultaneously subject to EU export restrictions.

In turn, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said that the 13th package of anti-Russian sanctions will not have any impact on the course of the special operation in Ukraine, since Russia has developed sufficient sanctions immunity. They will also not affect the implementation of Russia’s foreign policy.

Western countries have increased sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation amid a special operation to protect the population of Donbass. The decision to start it was made by the Russian President after the situation in the region worsened due to Ukrainian shelling.