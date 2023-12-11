













That time of year has arrived when everything is reports that provide interesting data that can catch your attention. One of the most interesting is that, despite not being nominated at The Game Awards and they wanted to cancel it, Hogwarts Legacy turned out to be the most searched game of 2023.

This information was revealed by Google and he tells us that it was one of the titles that users searched for on their platform. This sounds strange, especially since there were video games more applauded by critics, however, Hogwarts Legacy It took first place globally.

We show you how the 2023 count turned out according to the data provided by Google:

Hogwarts Legacy – Portkey Games, Warner Bros. Games. The Last of Us – The remake of the first game arrived on PC and had its series. Connections – This is a social game that many people consume online. Battlegrounds Mobile India – The mobile version of PUBG. starfield – The open world game in space developed by Bethesda. Baldur's Gate 3 – The game of the year at The Game Awards which was developed by Larian Studios. スイカ ゲーム (Watermelon Maker : Fruit Game) – A game where you cut fruits that is very addictive. Diablo IV – Blizzard's most recent game that is already in a new season. Atomic Heart – Everyone sought out this game for the wrong reasons; some robots that you could have relationships with. Sons of the Forest – This is a PC game where you have to set out on a quest to find a millionaire on a remote island.

Source: Warner Bros. Games

Hogwarts Legacy was the most searched for in video games, and the rest?

In addition to revealing that Hogwarts Legacy was the most searched game on Google during 2023, we also found out what film and television products people were researching.

The House of the Famous – Reality Show from Mexico. Barbie – The movie that took away the summer. Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan's most recent film. Super Mario Bros. The Movie – Another great adaptation of video games to cinema. Fast and Furious 10 – We still have more memes of Toretto and the family. Guardians of the Galaxy 3 – James Gunn's farewell to the MCU. Five Nights at Freddy's – Many waited for this movie and it came true. Sound of Freedom – A movie that was released in the summer. John Wick 4 – Everyone wanted to see more of Keanu Reeves. The Last of Us – The series that is available on HBO Max.

As you probably already saw, productions related to video games were very strong, being Super Mario Bros. The Movie of the highest. It is worth emphasizing that this information is related to Google searches in Mexico.

What do you think of the results? Don't forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

