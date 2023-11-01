The former Colombian soccer player Ivan Rene Valencianotop scorer in the history of the Junior from Barranquillawas arrested in the American city of Weston for driving under the influence of alcohol.

To Valenciano, 51 years old, who played the USA’94 World Cupthey opened a file on him Weston, Florida.

In his defense

According to the police report, the former player of the Atalanta Italian and Mexican clubs Red Sharks and Monarchs Moreliawas charged with “first offense involving alcohol or drugs, damage to property of another or a person, and reckless driving.”

The former player did not have to pay any type of bail to be released. The Colombian had his driving license restricted,” the information added.

Valenciano was a member of the Colombia under-20 teams (Argentina 1988), which played in the Saudi Arabia World Cup.

He was also part of the Colombian team that participated in the Barcelona’92 Olympic Games. He is also the second top scorer in the Colombian league, in which he scored 217 goals.

His wife spoke

Ety Stophis wife, was with him when the incident occurred and clarified several points on the matter.

“He had the accident arriving at the house, in Weston, Florida. She crashed when entering a shopping center. Another car was coming and hit it on the passenger side. Unfortunately, the day before we had attended a family gathering where he had consumed alcohol. At that time, he still had traces of alcohol in his blood,” he said.

And he added: “So, when they did the test, it came out. You know what the laws of this country are like, everything is very strict. Then, the police found it necessary to bring him to a detention site. But the most important thing is that it’s okay, nothing happened, it didn’t happen any further. It was just a normal car crash. And yes, you know this can happen to anyone.”

He added: “And the people who are talking about him being on drugs, no, no, not at all. Iván René is a person who does not use drugs. Apart from that, they found traces of alcohol from the previous day, since he is also medicated. So, some medications also exerted a lot of force to make the test come out positive.”

Parada confirmed that the former forward was carrying some medications when the incident occurred.

“He uses these medications and it makes him drowsy. So, there are times when they confuse things,” he told El Heraldo de Barranquilla.

Iván René Valenciano and the BMW truck in which he had an accident.

Finally, he pointed out: “He is a person who came with many dreams, with many goals, to get ahead. He is training children. The truth is that a person who gets up very early to work arrives home from work very late. He has lived a normal life. Very good friends. He is an excellent person, a great human being. The truth is, no problems. Absolutely none.”

