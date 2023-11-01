After the success of the 2022 Edition, eBay returns to EICMA, the International Two-Wheel Exhibition, which this year celebrates its 80th edition at Fiera Milano Rho from 7 to 12 November. At a global level, EICMA is the most important B2B and B2C trade fair event for the entire two-wheel sector, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors, enthusiasts of motorcycles, mopeds, accessories and the latest innovations in a continuously growing segment. A privileged context for the global marketplace to meet motoring enthusiasts and create relationships with sector players.

The eBay space at EICMA

Set up in stand G57 of pavilion 24, the eBay space, the eBay Garage will welcome sector professionals, buyers and resellers to raise awareness of the business opportunities offered by eBay, a global marketplace in the P&A category (Auto Parts and Accessories and Motorcycle) one of its most important segments. eBay presents itself as a true partner of SMEs operating in the automotive sector, with the aim of maximizing the success of their eCommerce on the platform. Inside the eBay Garage, visitors will find three touch screen totems thanks to which they will be able to browse eBay.it to learn about the wide range of spare parts and accessories for two-wheelers, both new and used, and find everything they need need to cultivate their interest and take care of their motorcycle.

The partnership with VR46

Following the common thread of the passion for two wheels, this year the eBay Garage will wear the colors of the Mooney VR46 Racing Team, of which the marketplace is the Official Partner. In the exhibition space, enthusiasts will find a real “physical showcase” of the VR46 online store, they will be able to make purchases and be involved in many moments of entertainment.

Simulator and show-bike at EICMA

In addition to the items on sale, thanks to the partnership with the VR46 MotoGP team, a show bike from the team and the official VR46 car simulator will be on display, which will be available to all those who want to try to beat Valentino Rossi’s record and receive an eBay gadget. There will also be a photobooth at the stand to take a souvenir snapshot. Special guests are also expected at the eBay Garage, including international drivers and former drivers. Outside the stand, eBay will also be the protagonist of the open-air Mainstage, with various moments of attraction and engagement for the public.