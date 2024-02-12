Partnership, signed during COP28, seeks to provide resources for food production, distribution and support in Latin America

Brazil signed a partnership with the United Arab Emirates and Cuba to promote food security in Latin America, reported the Itamaraty in note this Monday (12.Feb.2024).

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the initiative seeks to promote the supply of resources for the production, distribution and support of healthy and sustainable food systems in Latin America.

The first step of the initiative was carried out this Monday, with the delivery to Cuba of 1 batch of 125 tons of powdered milk produced in Brazil. Additional shipments of powdered milk, as well as rice, corn and soybeans will be shipped in the coming weeks.

“The tripartite joint operation is in line with the spirit of the Brazilian G20 presidency’s proposal to establish a global alliance against hunger and poverty”said Itamaraty, in a note.

The pact between the 3 countries was signed during COP28, the UN Climate Conference (United Nations), held from November 30 to December 13, 2023, in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.