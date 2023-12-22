Young people from Malawi find job opportunities in Israel in the midst of desolation. The farms abandoned after the Hamas attacks and the war in Gaza have been a destination for hundreds of them since last November. In a deeply impoverished country, the Government of Malawi has designed a labor export program aimed at its youth, thus seeking to obtain the foreign currency necessary for the country.

In addition to the young Malawians who emigrate en masse to Israel in search of a better life, in this edition of Fragments of Africa, we address the persistence of the United Kingdom, which, despite numerous legal challenges, insists on its project to expel migrants and asylum seekers to Rwanda. Also, we talked about the new setback for the ousted president Mohamed Bazoum, with the UN recognition of Abdourahmane Tiani's military junta as legitimate authority in Niger; of African frustration after COP 28 and the death of Yacouba Sawadogo, known as 'the man who stopped the desert'.

1) Thousands of Malawians They migrate en masse to Israel

Young people from Malawi emigrate en masse to work on Israeli farms in search of opportunities, fleeing a country plagued by poverty. Despite the war in Gaza, they consider this option as a ray of hope. Graciam Banda revealed his reality to the AFP press agency. The 30-year-old merchant earns just $60 a month in his country, while in Israel he is offered $1,500. This distance of 6,800 kilometers represents an unexpected opportunity for him.

“The situation in Malawi is increasingly difficult,” he laments, adding that he has to “feed (his) family, pay the rent and take care of everything else.” “With what I earn here, it's impossible,” she calculates.

The war in Gaza has caused thousands of agricultural workers to flee from Israel, unbalancing a key sector of this country's economy. Among them, foreigners and Palestinians from Gaza whose work permits were revoked.

It is estimated that up to 5,000 Malawians could be sent to Israel. Although the opposition criticizes this agreement as a “diabolical transaction” with a region ravaged by war, the Government defends it.

“Young people of our nation work in several countries such as Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Israel and many more,” Information Minister Moses Kunkuyu told AFP. “Events can occur anywhere, but the same level of security given to Israeli citizens will be provided to Malawian citizens,” he added.

The Israeli ambassador to Malawi, Michael Lotem, assured for his part that this is a beneficial agreement for both countries, emphasizing that Malawians will work in Israel, not in Gaza, and promising to take care of them as their citizens.

2) The United Kingdom reverses its project to expel asylum seekers to Rwanda

London persists. Despite the fact that the British Supreme Court declared illegal the plan to deport to Rwanda asylum seekers who arrived in the United Kingdom on boats through the English Channel, London is trying to revive this project by all means.

In its decision of November 15, the Supreme Court argued – based on a report by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees – that the collaboration between London and Kigali implied a risk of returning asylum seekers to their countries of origin. by the Rwandan authorities, even if your request for protection is justified.

There are two senses in which the Rwanda Bill is a one-way ticket. Take a minute to find out why, watch our new Refugee News in 60 Seconds. pic.twitter.com/3eFuTkKqjS — Refugee Action (@RefugeeAction) December 14, 2023



However, on Tuesday, December 5, Interior Minister James Cleverly traveled to the Rwandan capital to sign a treaty with Rwandan Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta. The new treaty resumes the terms of the agreement but seeks to address the Supreme Court's objections.

Still pending ratification by the British and Rwandan Parliaments, it commits Kigali not to reject any of the asylum seekers sent by the United Kingdom. After reviewing their applications, individuals will receive refugee status in Rwanda or a long-term residence permit in the country. The only place they could be sent is the United Kingdom, if they successfully challenge their deportation to Rwanda on appeal.

“We have addressed the issues raised by the (Supreme Court), so I don't see why the (deportations to Rwanda) would face further obstructions,” James Cleverly said.

Will this stage be enough to operationalize the migration agreement with Rwanda? Rishi Sunak's government doubts this and is even preparing a bill to declare Rwanda “safe” in terms of asylum, with the aim of minimizing the risks of legal action against deportations.

3) The UN recognizes the Tiani junta as a legitimate authority in Niger

It is another setback for the former president of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum. Almost five months after the coup that removed him from power, those who overthrew him have achieved a new diplomatic victory.

On Monday, December 18, the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Homeland announced on national television that the UN recognized the military in power as “the sole and legitimate representatives of Niger in the United Nations.” The Nigerien authorities were proud to say that this decision “simply confirms a point of international law that does not allow any interpretation,” according to an official statement.

🟦Reconnaissance of the Légitimité du Gouvernement by the Commission de Vérification des Pouvoirs de l'Assemblée Générale des Nations Unies pic.twitter.com/e8GrFJ9rrG — Conseil National pour la Sauvegarde de la Patrie (@NIGER_CNSP) December 18, 2023



A UN source confirmed to the press that in early December, the Credentials Commission, composed of nine members and responsible for designating the legitimate authority representing a sovereign State at the UN, recognized the military regime of Abdourahamane Tiani as official representative of Niger.

This new recognition comes after on December 10, 2023, the presidents of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) had already recognized that the Bazoum Government “was effectively overthrown”, thus abandoning demands for the restoration of the ousted president of his position.

4) After the “historic” COP28 agreement, Africa remains frustrated

The final agreement derived from COP28 was described as “historic” when it mentioned the issue of fossil energies for the first time. Although he did not directly address the phase-out of oil, gas and coal, he urged “moving away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a fair, orderly and equitable manner, accelerating action in this crucial decade to achieve carbon neutrality.” in 2050 according to scientific recommendations”.

However, African representatives felt that this compromise agreement neglected their interests. According to a document sent by the African group to the president of COP28, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, and consulted by the Jeune Afrique media, the representatives regretted that the final agreement did not make reference to the support necessary for developing countries to carry out this energy transition. . They adopted the words of the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, according to whom “a framework without means of implementation is like a car without wheels.”

African countries sought binding provisions. They wanted the final text to “urge” developed countries to provide financing to developing countries. However, in the final version of the document, the word “urge” was not included, being replaced by “sue.”

In September, the 54 African countries adopted the 'Nairobi Declaration', a document resulting from the first African Climate Summit, led by Kenyan President William Ruto. Seeking to influence the COP28 debates, they came with several objectives, such as increasing renewable energy production capacity in Africa, as well as establishing a “new financial architecture adapted to Africa's needs.” Objectives that are still far from being achieved.

5) Yacouba Sawadogo, the Burkinabe who stopped the desert, has died

Known as 'the man who stopped the desert', Yacouba Sawadogo died at his home in Gourga, northern Burkina Faso, near the forest to which he dedicated his life. For more than forty years, Sawadogo became famous for planting trees in the Yatenga region (North), an effort that was recognized with the Right Livelihood award in 2018.

Despite the aridity of the soil, he managed to develop a forest of approximately thirty hectares, becoming a prominent symbol in the fight against desertification and the preservation of biodiversity in Burkina Faso.

Yacouba Sawadogo, known as “the man who stopped the desert,” receives the Sustainable Living Award in Stockholm, Sweden, on November 23, 2018. AFP – MELI PETERSSON ELLAFI

Its forest today houses numerous species of plants and different animal species. Using a machete and the vast knowledge of it acquired over decades, Sawadogo relied on the zaï technique. This technique, used in several Sahel countries, consists of digging pits in the ground and allows rainwater to be collected.

Yacouba Sawadogo introduced several innovations to that ancient technique, such as filling the pits with manure and compost to provide nutrients to the plant. Manure attracts termites, whose tunnels help break up the soil and root better and farther.

In 2020, he received the title of 'Champion of the Earth' from the United Nations for his work, and his reforestation techniques spread throughout the country.