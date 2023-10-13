Apart from the 20 teams that qualify directly for Euro 2024 by finishing in the first two positions in their respective groups, some teams will have the opportunity to qualify for the tournament through another means. 12 national teams will fight for the last three places in the Euro Cup in an already established play-off format.
How many games are played?
The play-off will be quite short. The 12 teams that comprise it will play in the semifinals and the winners of this round will compete for the last 3 places in the Euro Cup. The rounds will be a single match.
When will these games be played?
As we have to wait for the Euro Cup qualifier to finish and find a new national team break, the play-offs will be held in a 5-day window, from March 21 to 26.
It should be noted that this play-off format is not new in the Euro Cups, since six of the last seven have included this round. Euro 2020 presented a new format that seems to have permeated international competitions.
For the first time, the teams had to overcome more than one round, and unlike all previous editions, the teams qualified to participate through the Nations League, instead of the European Qualification phase. The same format was adopted for the 2022 FIFA World Cup European play-offs, making it the third time that single-leg matches will be used.
How are the teams that will participate in the play-offs chosen?
Twelve teams will be selected based on their performance in the 2022/23 Nations League: nominally, the first in the group of Leagues A, B and C, but if they have already qualified they will be replaced by the next highest ranked team in their league. The four play-off places are allocated to each league from League C to League A in reverse alphabetical order. If there are fewer than four teams from a league in the play-offs, the first available place will be allocated to the highest ranked team in the League D group, Estonia.
The remaining places will be assigned based on the general classification of the 2022/23 Nations League to the best-ranked teams that have not yet qualified, with the restriction that the group winners of Leagues A, B and C will not be able to be on a play-off route with teams from a higher league.
