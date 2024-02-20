The Israeli Army will open an internal investigation this week into its actions and possible errors in the Hamas attack on October 7, which caught Israel's security forces completely by surprise and off guard.

The investigations will be under the supervision of senior commanders of each unit, brigade and sector of the armed forces and are intended to be a general internal assessment, following a decision to review its role in the first days of the Hamas offensive that caused some 1,200 deaths, the worst attack in Israel's history.

The researchers will analyze the response of the troops on the day of the attack by the Palestinian militias and the subsequent ones, when soldiers were criticized for their slow deployment on the ground in the face of the incursion of thousands of Gaza militiamen.

They took control of more than a dozen communities and spread across around 3 percent of Israeli territory, amid harsh massacres.

Given this, the preparation of the troops to fight will be evaluated, their arrival in the areas where there were Hamas militiamen – where there were armed confrontations that lasted hours -, their deployment on the ground and the operational procedures used, according to the Israeli press.

This is how the houses attacked by Hamas in Kibbutz Nir Oz were left.

The decision to open an investigation comes from the Army Chief of Staff, Herzi Halevi. Months ago, he himself, as well as the head of Military Intelligence or Israel's Internal Intelligence Service (Shin Bet), admitted their guilt for not anticipating Hamas' surprise offensive.

He entered Israel by land and air – by paraglider – early on a Jewish holiday with reduced troops on the ground, circumvented the barriers and deactivated the existing sophisticated technological surveillance devices for an incursion in which the militiamen also took as hostages about 250 people to Gaza.

The State Controller, Matanyahu Englman, months ago demanded that the Army open an investigation into its actions, and last month he informed the Ministry of Defense that he would begin carrying out his own internal investigations in the armed forces, led by high-ranking reservist officers. .

This generated tension with the military apparatus, and the chief of staff assured in a letter to the controller that Opening investigations in the middle of the war could be a setback for the development of the current military offensive in Gaza, which is still standing after more than four months.

According to the newspaper Haaretz, the Army selected several incidents to be investigated, including the death of 13 people who were held hostage in a house in Kibbutz Beeri that was reportedly bombed on the orders of an Army officer.

