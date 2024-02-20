“I respect all good people realities that exist where my fellow artists are, but here, in 'Bueno, bonito, bravazo', our housewives invent dishes that are then sold for four soles each. Also, it's cool because the program serves for social aid, since 20% of what is prepared is donated to low-income or vulnerable people.” Tula Rodríguez thus speaks of the return of TV Perú's Sunday slot (1:00 pm) where women from soup kitchens show their creativity, an experience hand in hand with good seasoning. “It is a second season, eleven editions were broadcast in the first and the truth is, I say it from the bottom of my heart, people have received it with great affection.”

–During the premiere you emphasized that the goal was to make women visible. Was it fulfilled?

-Yes, as a program we provided entertainment and valued women who cook with a lot of love not only to sell their dishes but to donate them to orphans and people in extreme poverty. There is so much talk about human poverty, but not about wealth of the heart and I think that was more than accomplished.

The host and actress points out that she values ​​the empathy she achieves with the housewives a lot. “I no longer live in my neighborhood, but the neighborhood has not left me, and I think that allows me to connect, to always put myself on the other side. I am an adult, emerging woman, who is here because I can talk about a reality that I lived at one time. Here, for example, one of the prizes is a water tank, which may not be worth it to some, but for others it is necessary, vital! How can we not connect with those who need that water tank when I have bathed with a bucket, and that water was used for bathing or mopping the floor.”

YOU CAN SEE: Pamela López surprises by getting an emotional tattoo after separating from Cueva, what is it about?

–And speaking of connecting, on your social networks, the public celebrates and comments on how you correct Valentina, your teenage daughter.

-(Laughs) When he comes with a little topic I place it in its time and space. I remember that one day I took out my thongs and told him: 'Your mother danced and made a living from this.' It is important to land it and even more so when a need is not known. Parents are not born knowing everything, we are human, but there we go with my Vale. The truth is, it doesn't cause me problems, she is a Teen and like everyone she has her things, but she is perfect for me. The only thing I want is to raise an empathetic girl, a good girl who, beyond the beauty that every woman has, I want to see a woman beautiful with soul and heart. “You are a teenager, yes, but your mother is here to help you,” I tell him.

–And did you ever feel like you were forgetting your origins?

-I think when I was a star. When you are chibola there is a moment when you want to fit into a place that is not yours. I remember I wanted to have blonde hair, but then I started looking in the mirror and loving myself and that's why I've had black hair for more than 20 years. I connected with my race, I began to love myself. And look now everything has been changing, even the protagonists of the soap operas are girls like one and no longer blonde, like that soap opera 'Natacha'.

–You said that in 2023 the mourning would end and you would open the doors of your heart.

-But nothing! And I don't like anyone (laughs) nor do I flirt or write to me because I don't give my number to anyone.

#Tula #Rodriguez #started #mirror #love #connected #race #began #love #myselfquot