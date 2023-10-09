Monday, October 9, 2023, 07:07



More than 250 bodies have been recovered in the venue where an electronic trance music concert was being held near Kibbutz Reim, in the middle of the Negev desert, according to the latest report.

The Disaster Victim Identification Service (ZAKA), a volunteer organization recognized by the Israeli Government that is in charge of removing the bodies of the deceased, has given this figure in statements to the Israeli press.

The hundreds of attendees at the Nova Music Festival witnessed the rockets launched early on Saturday by the Palestinian militias from Gaza and later armed individuals arrived at the scene, causing the participants to flee en masse while the electronic music was still playing. .

The festival was organized to coincide with the Jewish holiday of Sukkot. It started at 11pm on Friday and lasted all night with thousands of attendees, mostly Israelis between 20 and 40 years old.