Formula 1 | Lance Stroll hobbled after the F1 race and said that he was about to pass out even during the race

Lance Stroll said he couldn’t see the track properly due to feeling unwell.

of Qatar in Sunday’s F1 race, the conditions were exceptionally hot, as the race was run at a temperature of over 30 degrees. For example, Williams rookie driver Logan Sargeant stopped the race due to dehydration.

Aston Martin too With Lance Stroll conditions took a toll. The race broadcast showed that it was difficult for him to get out of the car. When Stroll got out of his car after waiting for a long time, he was left leaning against the front tire of his car and finally moved on to the ambulance staff.

Stroll spoke about the difficult conditions after the race. According to Sports Illustrated he said that driving the last 25-30 laps was difficult in the extreme conditions. The heat and g-forces were a fierce combination.

“I couldn’t see where I was going because I was about to pass out. I went in and out. The temperature was too much,” Stroll said.

Williams said that it was Sargeant’s teammate who stopped him Alexander Albon visited the nursing staff after the end of the competition. McLaren’s Oscar Piastri called the competition the most difficult of his career so far. Esteban Ocon said he threw up inside his helmet after becoming ill.

For example McLaren’s Lando Norris criticizes the driving conditions.

“Today we probably found the limit. It’s a shame that it was found because some people passed out or had to seek treatment. It’s pretty dangerous. It probably doesn’t look that physical on TV, but if you have to stop because of the heat, it’s too dangerous. It’s too dangerous at the speeds we’re driving at,” Norris said.

It was held in Qatar for the first time in 2021, but then the race was held only in November.

This year’s race was the first part of the F1 series’ ten-year contract with Qatar’s race organizers. At least next year, however, the competition will not be held until December in slightly cooler weather.

The heat also spoke volumes when the soccer World Cup was held in Qatar in 2022. Then, the time of the competition was exceptionally November-December precisely because of the heat.