The Swedish Isak Jansson, heeled to the right wing in his debut, yesterday, in the friendly in Almería. / ANDY CESPEDES

The two most unknown footballers for Cartagena this season, Isak Jansson and Enrico Dueñas, began to show their virtues last night, in the penultimate friendly match of the preseason. The Swede and the Salvadoran were two of the best news for Cartagena in Almería, where they dominated a First Division team for good stretches of the match but lacked a goal to win another prize on the scoreboard (1-0).

1

ALMERIA 0

CARTAGENA Almeria:

Fuoli, Pozo, Kaiky, César de la Hoz, Centelles, Martín, Robertone, Curro, Appiah, Lazo and Sousa. Mendes, Rodrigo Ely, Babic, Akieme, Eguaras, Gui, Arnau, Puigmal, Ramazani, Rojas and Milovanovic also played.

Cartagena:

Escandell, Calero, Alcalá, Datkovic, Jairo, Musto (Mikel Rico, 85), Neskes (Enrico Dueñas, 45), Ferreiro, Sangalli, Isak Jansson and Ortuño.

Goals:

1-0, Robertone (minute 2).

Referee:

Morales Moreno (Andalusian). Yellow card to visitor Sangalli.

Incidents:

Camps attached to the Mediterranean Games. Behind closed doors. See also Leonard León does not regret having minimized Karla Tarazona for not finishing school

Carrión draws the outlines of a template that, on the surface, seems less explosive but more armed, willful and that maintains the verticality of the previous one. To all that good cocktail shaker must be added the icing on the goal, whether it be Ortuño, Sadiku or another player who finishes off. That was the only (and most important) thing that Efesé missed in Almería. It was a shame to dominate a First Division team with good football starts but not make it happen electronically.

The Albinegros tried for more than half an hour, in a friendly that started badly with Robertone’s goal in minute 2 and Alcalá’s mistake to allow Sousa to have a snack inside the area. It was taking off the Almeria heat and starting to carburize Cartagena, from less to more, in a first part that ended at a bad time. Ortuño had a couple of good chances, first in a header to the center of Neskes and then in a poisoned shipment that Fuoli diverted to a corner as best he could. The Yeclano has a goal. He has shown it throughout his career. And not achieving it should not pressure you now or during the season.

Damián Musto completes his first 85 minutes, but leaves retired as a precaution due to cramps from the effort



Intense and sharp



Another that pleased was Isak Jansson. The Swede, leaning to the right in his debut, left a good letter of introduction. He pressed, worked on defense, threw unchecks and starred in a dangerous incursion into the area. The intensity of the match grew exponentially after the break. For fleeting moments it did not even seem like a friendly, between so many back and forth.

Under that context, the draw of Efesé should have come. The constant Ferreiro, Jairo’s drill and even the head of the small Sangalli, somewhat forced in some actions, required Fuoli to raise his guard. And to the defense, walk with a thousand eyes: the albinegros generated three corner kicks in a sigh. He did not grant too many licenses to Almería either, apart from an internship and the excessive generosity of Sousa. The Brazilian was able to put the second on the scoreboard, but chose to serve the ball to Appiah, after braking to opt for the shot.

The final minutes left a very liberated version of Enrico Dueñas. The senior international from El Salvador, better positioned, interpreted the pressure well and let himself be carried close to the box. He first knocked his mark down with a big dodge and then allowed himself a license: enabling Jansson inside the area with the heel. Musto suffered cramps, which forced him to be substituted as a precaution. Today they will have all the filming several headline theorists.