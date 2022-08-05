Karine Jean-Pierre again urged Russia to accept the US proposal for a prisoner exchange

The US is once again urging Russia to accept Washington’s “substantive offer” for a prisoner exchange. This was stated by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, reports RIA News.

According to her, the release of detained Americans in Russia remains a priority for the administration of US President Joe Biden. Jean-Pierre also stressed that Washington considers it expedient to continue negotiations with Moscow on the exchange of prisoners in a non-public format and intends to follow this principle.

Earlier, White House National Security Council (NSC) strategic communications coordinator John Kirby called on Washington’s proposal to Moscow for a prisoner exchange. He emphasized that the American authorities do not want to discuss the details of this issue publicly. We are talking about an offer to exchange Russian businessman Viktor Bout for Americans Paul Whelan, who was sentenced to 16 years for espionage, and Brittney Griner, who is on trial on charges of drug smuggling. At the same time, Jean-Pierre refused to talk about the specific details of the deal.

On July 27, it was reported that Washington offered Moscow to exchange businessman Viktor Bout for Americans Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner, this idea was supported by President Joe Biden. On July 29, the exchange of prisoners between the countries was discussed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry called on his American counterpart to return to “quiet diplomacy” in this matter and to abandon speculation and stuffing.