Countdown to the Christmas Lottery. There are now less than two weeks until the Teatro Real in Madrid hosts the most anticipated draw of the year, in which the children of San Ildefondo will parade on stage before an excited audience to sing the numbers endowed with millions of euros in prizes: the Gordo, the second prize, the third, the fourth, the fifth…

In total, the draw will distribute 2,520 million euros in prizes to some 172 million issued tickets. The jewel in the crown is, like every year, the Christmas Lottery Jackpot, which provides a succulent loot of 4,000,000 euros for the series and 400,000 for the tenth. The probability is very small, one in 100,000 numbers (0.001%), but it is still higher in other weekly draws such as the EuroMillions.

In addition, there are also other important consolations in the form of prizes, such as the 1,250,000 euros for the series awarded to the second, and the 500,000 euros for the third. So it's time to get your ticket if you haven't done so yet, either at the nearest lottery administration, 'online' (on this website you can locate the numbers) or buy the ticket from work or some trusted association. , such as sports clubs.

Can you charge more than 20 euros for a tenth?



In the latter case, sometimes the tenth does not cost the usual 20 euros, as in a State Lottery and Betting administration, but you have to pay a pinch more and the total price rises to 22 or 23 euros in total. In these cases, many wonder whether it is legal to charge more for the ticket. The General Lottery Instruction is pronounced in this sense. Specifically, article 8 clearly states that “resale at an overpriced price is prohibited”, which is why it is punishable according to smuggling and fraud legislation.

However, there is a nuance to this rule, an exception that is included in this prohibition. The regulation does allow charging a surcharge “when the entity is expressly authorized by the State Lottery and Betting Society (Selae).” In these cases, it is not considered a resale at an excessive price, but rather a donation, and these authorized associations or clubs use it as financing.

In any case, this pair of euros does not represent a big change in the spending of Spaniards, since on average, each person buys several tenths a year and spends 70 euros in the draw, according to the forecasts of the Spanish Association of Administrations of Lottery. In fact, a sales record is expected for the 2023 edition, since this year the number of tickets issued has grown by 3%.