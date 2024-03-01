Betrayal, disappointment brother! 😭💔 Jonathan Rodríguez 🙋 lets himself fall in love with the MLS 🇺🇸 and looks for a house in Portland 😱 Find out 👉 https://t.co/6BucVWUGzV#JonathanRodriguez #MLS pic.twitter.com/IY9M88kvf6 — Plano Deportivo (@PlanoDeportivo) February 29, 2024

According to the reporter Gibran Araigethe negotiations between both teams progressed successfully and apparently, the offer from the Lumberjacks It's about seven million dollars. However, that is not all, since the same source revealed that the Uruguayan is even looking for a house in the neighboring country.