Throughout the transfer market, one of the most popular rumors is the departure of the Uruguayan Jonathan Rodriguez of the America. At first one of those who raised his hand to take him away was Rayados de MonterreyHowever, it was put aside due to the high price, but there are those who do not throw in the towel and it is the clubs of the MLS.
There have been different teams from the United States that have wanted to sign the Little headfrom the FC Dallas until the Portland Timbersthe latter being the one that is closest to achieving the objective, since it would have finally convinced the forward and the Coapa club to make the possible signing.
According to the reporter Gibran Araigethe negotiations between both teams progressed successfully and apparently, the offer from the Lumberjacks It's about seven million dollars. However, that is not all, since the same source revealed that the Uruguayan is even looking for a house in the neighboring country.
It should be remembered that one of the reasons why the winger is analyzing his departure from the Nest is because he has lost prominence with the Brazilian coach. André Jardinesomething that he would have in the Oregon team, which has barely played its first games of the 2024 season.
