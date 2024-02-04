The Iranian Foreign Ministry accused this Sunday the United States and the United Kingdom from fueling chaos in the Middle East after the latest bombings carried out in Yemen, an action that Tehran described as a violation of that country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“The United States and the United Kingdom with their military actions in the region are fueling chaos, disorder, insecurity and instability with the aim of creating a respite for this criminal regime (Israel) accused of genocide of the Palestinians,” he said in a statement from the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Naser Kananí.

The diplomat described last night's joint attacks by Washington and London – supported by Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands and New Zealand – as a “repeated violation of sovereignty and territorial integrity of Yemen and a flagrant violation.” of international law.

Kananí considered that these attacks in the region “contradict the repeated allegations by Washington and London that they do not want war and conflict to expand in the region” as a consequence of the Israeli war in the Gaza Strip, where more than 27,000 people have died.

Yesterday's attacks are the third joint US and British operation since both countries will attack Yemen for the first time on January 12, although Washington alone has carried out various bombings in recent weeks against missile and drone launching points. of the Houthis.

The new campaign against Yemen takes place a day after The US will bomb positions of pro-Iran militias in Iraq and Syria, attacks that according to the Iraqi Government and the NGO Syrian Observatory for Human Rights have left 45 dead in both countries.

Iran called these attacks “a strategic mistake by the US government” and warned that they will only increase tension in the Middle East region.

Tehran leads the so-called Axis of Resistance, a loose alliance made up of militant organizations such as Hezbollah, the Houthi rebels, the Islamist movement Hamas, Islamic Jihad and militias in Iraq, among other groups.

EFE