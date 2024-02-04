From the moment Big Brother began, Massimiliano Varrese and Beatrice Luzzi have constantly fueled tensions and clashes within the house. The differences between the two competitors generated a climate of conflict that captured the public's attention. Misunderstandings and disputes continued, becoming a central element of the reality's dynamics.

From the beginning, the public seems to have taken Beatrice Luzzi's side, showing their support through the hashtag #FuoriVarresewhich went viral on social media.

Alfonso Signoriin the episode of 16 December, to put an end to these clashes, but coming to Luzzi's defence, he gave a warning to Varrese: if other similar episodes occurred, he would leave the Big Brother house.

A new television series is broadcast on Mediaset Extra. 24 hours a day with the best protagonist: the patient from Varrese. #Big Brother #fuoriVarrese pic.twitter.com/95delh3n9x — hatsu-zakura (@oltrelaltamarea) February 4, 2024

The one to which the host of the GF are all the bad words said by the actor towards Beatrice:

She is not crystal clear, but she is a hypocritical and false person. […] She plays dirty, she is a squalid, dirty, false, hypocritical person. She's fifty years old and looks like this, but she's in bad shape then. She really repulses me. Always wicked she remains. […] Beatrice is Cruella Demon, she is truly repellent and annoying, she creates disharmony. […] You are very right to lower your gaze with me! […] Presumptuous, false and two-faced. Snake face. She would pass over her mother's corpse. She is evil. […] Ridiculous, false, fake, plays and discredits. Spoiled fifty year old girl. […] repressed, rancorous and harboring resentment. […] She climbs onto the male's back and wants to eat his head. Often, sometimes this doesn't happen. But do you know what happens if you find the wrong male? The male turns around and does so [colpo alla testa]

However, after that episode the situation seemed to have calmed down, but in recent days it seems that Varrese has returned to the attack. This morning, as soon as he woke up, he headed over Greta And Pearl saying:

Keep me calm, I'll set off a bomb.

Afterwards he went by Anita:

I've never seen anything like this. That one does manipulation. It makes others look bad, this is gratuitous malice. She makes people look like they aren't. Look at her!

And again, from Rosy:

I do not forget. Do you know that in here I have all the bad words that have been said to me and that echo in my head?! All the mean things that have been said to me and when I leave this house I make a mess. But I also know who the first words came from. I wrote everything down.

Faced with these attitudes, the public also mobilized in defense of Luzzi, sharing posts on social media in support of her and still spreading the hashtag “Fuori Varrese”.