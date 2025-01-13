Although there is still more than half a year left for its launch, and there is no official information, it is becoming easier to get an idea about the future iPhone 17, which, if tradition is fulfilled, will be shown next month September by Apple. Within the shortlist of ‘smartphones’ it is expected that, for the first time, a model ‘air‘Thinner than the iPhone 16: specifically, two millimeters.

According to the journalist of ‘Bloomberg‘, Mark Gurman, Apple’s goal is to put the “thinnest iPhone yet” on store counters. Its name is expected to be iPhone 17 Air and, according to the leak, it would also represent a step forward for the apple firm on its way to begin marketing devices that break with what it has been doing in recent years. The next step could be the launch of its first folding gadgets, something that the technology company has been working on for many years.

In addition, the analyst has also stated that the iPhone 17 Air will be the company’s first smartphone, along with the new iPhone SE model that will be presented in spring, which will incorporate Apple’s internal modem codenamed Sinope. Following this line, it will also be equipped with an “entry-level” A19 chip and a single-lens camera system.

Tablets, AI and computers

In addition to the new iPhone 17, the company is expected to launch a good handful of new features again during 2025. Among other things, Apple will update products such as the iPhone SE, cheaper than the iPhone 16, and will launch new iPads entry-level, Apple TV, HomePod, AirTag and Mac Pro.









Specifically, the new iPhoneSE model is codenamed V59 and has been redesigned by eliminating the home button on the front, which is something that is already quite outdated in telephony. The screen will gain presence and, in addition, will be designed to be compatible with Apple Intelligence’s artificial intelligence (AI) functions, which are expected to reach all compatible mobile phones in Spain this spring.

On the other hand, Bloomberg has also announced that the Californian firm will launch new iPads codenamed J481 and J482, which will be powered by “faster” processors and will also incorporate Apple Intelligence functions, as could not be expected. another way. Specifically, the new versions of the tablets are expected to add Apple’s A17 Pro chip and increase their RAM capacity to 8GB since, according to the analyst, it is the “minimum necessary” to boost AI functions.

Regarding the new Mac Pro computer, the aforementioned media has reported that it is being designed to incorporate a “high-end” processor, although the launch time is unknown.