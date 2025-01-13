The poster shows the patron saint of ‘Ciutat’ with a sobrasada on his genitals and a saint whose private parts are being touched by a demon

01/13/2025



Updated at 12:08 p.m.





Christian Lawyers has filed a complaint against the leader of Podemos in the Balearic Islands, Lucía Muñoz, and against the illustrator Lluïsa Febrer for the poster created to promote an LGTBI party in the Revetla of Sant Sebastià.

The poster shows the patron saint of ‘Ciutat’ with a sobrasada on his genitals and a saint whose private parts are being touched by a demon. The organization considers that both Podemos and the illustrator could have committed a crime of derision and hatred.

Lluisa Febrer





In its letter to the judge, Christian Lawyers also refers to a social media publication by Muñoz in which he assures that “Sant Sebastià is a gay icon” and says that “they hope there is no controversy because the poster is offensive.” For Christian Lawyers this is a “clear example” that the poster was made knowing that it would be offensive to Catholics.