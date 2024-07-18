Temperatures are already very high at the moment, but the heat will increase significantly throughout this weekend.

The heat extreme from Africa is about to reach its peak as it passes over Italy. Thursday, July 18, today, this increase in temperatures began in the morning hours. Temperatures, in fact, are already very high, around 30°C or higher in many Italian regions. It does not end here: the heat will increase significantly in the central hours of the day.

According to ‘3BMeteo’, in several locations it will be possible to easily reach the 40 degreeswith some areas that could exceed them. Even the night is not spared, since even the evening temperatures will be particularly high. Friday, July 19, many locations will see the heat persist, around 30 degrees, even at midnight, with a very high level of humidity.

The heat wave will reach its peak between Thursday and Friday. Only in the afternoon will the first thunderstorms in the North, precisely because of the arrival of a weakening of the anticyclone that will slowly begin to retreat towards the south. Subsequently, however, it will take a few more days before the heat completely abandons Italy. The increase in atmospheric pressure will also reduce the afternoon instability on the Alps and the Apennines, limiting it to isolated showers.

Maximum peaks will be reached up to 42 degrees in the South. Thehumidity It will be high, and the worst time will probably be in the evening, since the heat will remain with temperatures above 27 degrees in the inland coastal areas and in the valleys.

There will be 14 cities with the red dotincluding Bologna, Milan, Florence, Perugia, Rome, Naples and Pescara. Regarding the unstable conditions, strong thunderstorms are expected on Friday afternoon in the Alpine, pre-Alpine and central-eastern piedmont areas, which will move towards the plains of Lombardy, Emilia Romagna, Veneto and Friuli in the evening and night.

A quick passage of instability is expected on Saturday 20 July, bringing thunderstorms to the eastern Alps and along the central-southern Apennines. The phenomena could be intense in upper Friuli, Marche, Abruzzo and Molise. Elsewhere, no significant phenomena of this type are expected. At that point, still on Saturday, a light drop in temperaturesbut the values ​​will still remain above average, with sultry heat throughout the country.

On Sunday 21st July a more organised front will cross northern Italy between the afternoon and evening, bringing heavy thunderstorms and hailstorms very intense. The regions most affected could be Lombardy, Trentino, Veneto and Friuli. Temperatures will drop in the North and partially also in the Center, but only north of the Po will the seasonal average be found. In the other regions there will still be above-average values, with 40 degrees on the Islands.