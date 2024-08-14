The Japanese is close to the Trackhouse team

The MotoGP market is almost over, with just a few announcements left, but one of these could be somewhat surprising. To the Oguraa Japanese rider who grew up within the Honda Asia program, is one step away from landing in the premier class, but not with the gold wing manufacturer.

The team Aprilia Trackhousein fact, has set its sights on the 2001-born rider who is currently second in Moto2, 18 points behind his teammate Sergio Garcia. “There are two options for me to go to MotoGP next year, but until there is an official announcement I don’t want to make too many predictions”Ogura admitted in an interview with crash.net. Takaaki Nakagami will pass the baton to Ogura at the Japanese ‘quota’ level in MotoGP, but alongside Johann Zarco in Lucio Cecchinello’s LCR team he will most likely be promoted from Moto2 Somkiat Chantra, a move that would drive an important market like Thailand crazy.

Ogura finished third in Moto3 in 2020 and came close to the Moto2 title in 2022. Among the talents from the Land of the Rising Sun, he is certainly one of the most crystalline and if he actually has an Aprilia at his disposal next season then he would be a profile not to be underestimated although it is certainly not fair to expect an impact like the one Pedro Acosta had in MotoGP. Ogura grew up with the myth of Daijiro Katōa rider who died prematurely in 2003 in what would have been the second season in MotoGP of the 250cc world champion in 2001. “Of course Kato is my hero, I grew up in his myth and studying his videos – added Ogura – for me he is the strongest Japanese driver in history”.