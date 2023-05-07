At the decisive moment of the season, the coach has three of his four strikers in excellent condition. In the last 4 league games there have been 14 goals and… 12 points. Only Correa is missing from the appeal

In the decisive moment of the season, Inter have found their forwards and… victory. This afternoon in Rome was the fifth in a row, including the Coppa Italia, and there was no better time to get to the first leg of the Champions League on Wednesday against Milan. In the last 4 Serie A matches, the team has won 12 points thanks to 14 goals scored and a defense that has conceded just one. Morale is decidedly high and, if Correa continues to offer disappointing performances, Lukaku and Lautaro drag the team along, while Dzeko unblocked himself on Wednesday in Verona. The Piacenza coach can smile in view of the Euro-derby and up front he’s spoiled for choice in light of the form moment those three are going through.

Lukaku and… goal — After Roma-Inter, Inzaghi explained: “Now I can rotate men in attack and everything is easier. But I wasn’t worried even when we weren’t able to make the chances we created: we kept working and now things are better” . Lukaku and Correa played from the start today, while Lautaro came on during the game and Dzeko rested on the bench. On Wednesday, if the turnover is confirmed, Toro and the Bosnian will start from 1′, Big Rom will be ready to take over. Certainly those three give guarantees and they all have high morale: the Belgian, for example, has 10 goals this season and in the last 3 league games played (he was on the bench at Bentegodi) he has 3 goals and as many assists. The double injury to his left thigh, which, net of a few appearances in which he was clearly far from the best condition, made him lose practically from the end of August to mid-January, is now part of the past and Romelu can smile: “More than my performance – he admitted – I’m really happy with the team’s performance. We’re reaching a top level and we have to continue like this because an important moment is coming for everyone. The 3 points against Roma? All our will to win has emerged, but also our maturity. Now we have to recover and prepare well for the match against Milan. If I want to play in the Euro-derby? Inter are more important than me. I don’t have to think of anything other than helping the team.” See also Mvp Çalhanoglu: "Did something great". Onana: "We showed character"

Lautaro and Dzeko — If Lukaku scored at the Olimpico, much of the credit goes to Lautaro who took advantage of Ibanez’s mistake to assist him for the double. It is no coincidence that the Belgian called all his teammates around him and the Argentine to congratulate the Bull on the pass. Martinez was unable to further improve his season score (23 goals) nor to approach 100 goals with Inter (he’s at 97), but he still entered with the right mind or rather to close the match. He has made 49 appearances this season and has not yet missed a match in this 2022-23 in which he is the team’s top scorer. In 2023, the former Racing player has 15 goals, while Dzeko is just 4, but he scored 2 of these on Wednesday in Verona, breaking free after 4 months of fasting in Serie A. Edin is a guarantee for Inzaghi and today’s bench in Rome he smacks of a clue in view of the Champions League: in the two round of 16 matches against Porto and in the quarterfinals against Benfica he has always been the starter and everything leads us to think that the choice on Wednesday will be the same. In Europe this season he has scored three times, but all in the group stage. He hopes to have left at least one goal for the derby and the positive tradition this season against the Devil (already 2 goals in 3 previous ones) leads him to think positively. The same goes for Inzaghi enjoying those three and his Interrinata at the right time. See also Five Italians in the semifinals: wasn't Serie A just a little coaching?

