Zwide league leader Darmstadt 98 has awarded the first match ball to return to the Bundesliga. Coach Torsten Lieberknecht’s team lost 0:3 (0:1) against FC St. Pauli on matchday 31 and missed the through ball from third-placed Hamburger SV.

After HSV couldn’t get past a 2-2 draw against SC Paderborn on Friday, the Lilien could not have been denied promotion if they won. The lead of the table leader in third place is still seven points.

The next chance to make the return to the Oberhaus after six years is next Sunday at Hannover 96 (1.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the second Bundesliga and on Sky).

An own goal by Phillip Tietz (45th), Elias Saad (57th) and David Otto (84th) brought victory to St. Pauli, by far the best team from the second half of the season. Hamburg thus kept their chance for the relegation place and reduced the gap to HSV to four points. For Darmstadt it was the first home defeat this season.

After an atmospheric start in the stands in the Böllenfalltor stadium, the Darmstadt team got off to a nervous start. Fabian Schnellhardt (8th) and Tietz (20th) reported with dangerous shots, but slight mistakes often crept into Darmstadt’s efforts. It was also Tietz who unhappily steered the ball into his own goal after a free kick from the guests.







In the second half, goalkeeper Marcel Schuhen initially kept the lilies in play against Marcel Hartel (47th). However, the keeper was powerless when Saad extended the lead of the strengthening guests from close range.

Darmstadt still fought back, but substitute Aaron Seydel (69th) missed the connection. Otto, on the other hand, finally dashed Darmstadt’s last hopes of a late turnaround.