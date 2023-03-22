The International Astronomy Center published the first picture of the crescent of the blessed month of Ramadan for the year 1444 AH, taken by the Al-Khatim Astronomical Observatory.

The center stated through its official account on “Twitter” that the photo was taken from the capital, Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday morning, in which the moon is 7.4 degrees from the sun.

Yesterday, it was not possible to see the crescent of Ramadan in the country, according to the dusty and cloudy weather conditions, while the Crescent Investigation Committee announced that Thursday, March 23, is the first day of the holy month.

More than 14 Islamic countries will investigate the crescent today, Wednesday, to announce that the first day of Ramadan will be Thursday or Friday, including: Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, India, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran, Oman, Jordan, Algeria, Morocco, Mauritania, while 17 countries confirmed that Thursday is the beginning of the blessed month, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Lebanon, Iraq, Bahrain, Syria, Libya, Qatar and Palestine.