Grandmother Maria Ramos arrived Thursday at Fort Myers Southwest Florida International Airport to receive her grandson, who was traveling for the first time from Philadelphia, only to be informed by airport officials that her grandson was not on the Spirit Airlines low-cost economy flight.

Maria said: “I ran inside the plane (and reached) the flight attendant, and asked her: Where is my grandson?” She told Wink News: “He was extradited to you in Philadelphia?” “No, I don’t have any children,” the flight attendant said.

Then the grandmother received a phone call from her grandson from Orlando Airport telling her that he had landed.

In a statement to Wink News TV, Spirit News said that the boy was under the care and supervision of an airline employee at all times, despite accidentally boarding a flight bound for Orlando.

The statement said that as soon as the error was discovered, the airlines informed the family about it.

The statement read: “We take the safety and responsibility of transporting all our guests very seriously and are conducting an internal investigation. We apologize to the family for this experience.”