Tuesday, September 5, 2023, 7:42 p.m.



A worker was injured this Tuesday, around 6:00 p.m., when the roof of the place where he was working collapsed, located in a place on Avenida Alfonso X in Murcia.

As reported by the Emergency Coordination Center, the injured person was trapped, unable to get out by his own means, so the intervention of firefighters from the Murcia City Council was necessary to free him.

After being stabilized ‘in situ’ by health workers from the Emergency service, the injured worker was transferred to the Reina Sofía hospital in Murcia. Following the established protocol, the accident was reported to the Institute for Occupational Safety and Health of the Region of Murcia.