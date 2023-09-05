





16:22 The environmental disaster left by the nuclear bombs in Palomares, Spain, is of constant concern to the region’s residents. © France 24

During the Cold War, four atomic bombs fell unexploded on Palomares, Spain, after two US planes collided. Although the US tried to minimize the impact by cleaning up the contamination generated by the devices, the incident left radioactive plutonium on about forty hectares of land. More than 50 years later, this event is a constant concern for local residents, as some of the plutonium is being converted to americium, a toxic poisonous to health.