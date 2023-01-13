Inflation continues its decline in the Region of Murcia. During the month of December, the Community registered a decrease of more than one point with respect to November, going from 7.4 to 6.3%, according to data from the Consumer Price Index published by the National Institute of Statistics. Although it is a decrease of more than one point, the Region of Murcia is below the national average. In Spain, inflation fell in December from 6.8 to 5.7%.

Despite this decline, the price of food continues to rise, growing by 1.7% in the Region of Murcia. At the national level, the increases in the prices of milk, cheese and eggs, bread and cereals, meat, fish and shellfish, and legumes and vegetables stand out. We will have to wait for the data for the month of January to see how the VAT reduction affects the price of food.

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco are the ones that have seen their prices grow the most in December, specifically 3.3%. Where the decline in inflation has only been noted has been in clothing and footwear, where the CPI data indicate a reduction of 1.8% and, above all, in transport prices, which fell by 5.5% . A reduction caused in part by the discount on trains and free buses.

The Region of Murcia is among the communities in which inflation has grown the most in the last month. It is only behind Navarra and Galicia (both with 6.4%); Castilla León (6.5%); and Castilla-La Mancha (6.8%).