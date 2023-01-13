Saturday, January 14, 2023
Parliamentary elections | Sanna Marin and Petteri Orpo meet in a debate, live broadcast at 11 o’clock

January 13, 2023
in World Europe
Policy|Election of the parliament

HS will show Ilta-Sanomi’s live broadcast of the debate starting at 11 o’clock.

Prime ministerchairman of the Sdp Sanna Marin and chairman of the association Petteri Orpo will meet on Friday in a debate organized by the journalists of Politika.

HS shows Ilta-Sanomi’s live broadcast of the debate starting at 11 o’clock and follows it moment by moment in text format. The tracking can be found under this story after the broadcast starts.

The debate between Marin and Orpo has been preceded by a lively week of election debates.

On Tuesday, the leaders of the largest parties met at Ilta-Sanomi’s election exam, and on Wednesday, the representatives of the nine parties elected to parliament met at the Maaseudun Tulevaisuu and MTK exam.

Parliamentary elections will be held on April 2.

