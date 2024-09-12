On the occasion of the centenary of the Berlin fair, Honor stands out with the Magic V3, the thinnest foldable in the world, and the elegant MagicBook Art 14, winning 39 “Best of IFA” awards, while Acer strikes with the Project DualPlay concept

The Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin, better known as IFA, is one of the most prestigious and longest-running technology trade fairs in the world. Since its inception in 1924, the IFA celebrated its centenary this yearproving to be a global stage for innovation and cutting-edge technologies. Honor, the renowned global technology brand, once again demonstrated its ambitions in the industry at the Berlin show, bringing to the attention of the public a series of revolutionary devices that fuse aesthetics and technological innovation. Among the products presented, The Honor Magic V3 stands out, the new foldable smartphone that sets a new benchmark for thinness and size in the smartphone market. The Magic V3, with its ultra-slim 9.2mm profile when opened, has been hailed as an engineering masterpiece as well as a style icon by international critics.

In parallel, Honor introduced the MagicBook Art 14, a laptop that combines a detachable camera with an impressive display to ensure both a superior visual experience and user privacy. This device has captured attention for its innovative design and lightness, making the brand emerge as a leader in laptop innovation for aesthetics and functionality.

This year, other companies have received notable accolades at IFA, including Acer, which earned multiple “Best of IFA 2024” awards for innovative products like the Project Dual Play and the Nitro Blaze 7. DJI has gained attention for its Neo drone, and LG has been recognized for its Self-Driving AI Home Hubdemonstrating how several companies continue to push the boundaries of technological innovation in consumer electronics.