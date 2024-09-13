One of the missions of SpaceX is to take ordinary people into space. While for years this was only a promise, during this week The first space walk by two civilians was carried outthus marking a historic moment.

Earlier this week, Polaris Dawn’s new journey began, with a crew of four people, two of whom are civilians, one millionaire and one engineer. In this way, On September 12, they accomplished their goal of exploring space by means of an umbilical cord connected to the ship.The journey was not long, since each one was away from their station for about 10 minutes.

The team in question is made up of Jared Isaacman, a millionaire from the United StatesU.S. Air Force pilot Scott Poteet, SpaceX engineer and crew operations lead and medical officer Anna Menon, and astronaut training lead Sarah Gillis.

Along with its space journey, Polaris Dawn also orbited the Earth at least six timesfollowing an oval-shaped pattern that moved up to 1,400 km from the surface of our planet. This is the greatest distance recorded for a human since the Apollo lunar mission in 1972.

While SpaceX plans to offer civilian rides of this type, this does not mean that everyone can do this, since one of two elements is required. The first is to be an engineer capable of supporting the mission in some way, and the second is to be a millionaire. Although Jared Isaacman did not reveal how much he paid for this trip, It has been speculated that he could have spent up to $55 million dollars.

We can only wait to see what the next trip of this type will be.

Via: SpaceX