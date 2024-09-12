Pixel Watch 3 represents a significant evolution in Google’s smartwatch range, with targeted improvements both technically and functionally. Available in two sizes, 41 mm and 45 mm, the device offers greater versatility to adapt to different aesthetic and practical preferences. Pixel Watch 3 immediately strikes for its elegant and contemporary design. The aluminum case with matte and glossy finishes, combined with a curved display, gives the device a unified and harmonious look. The choice of materials, although it does not include the more resistant sapphire, relies on Gorilla Glass 5 to protect the screen, still ensuring good resistance to scratches and daily impacts. The LTPO display, a novelty compared to previous models, is one of the most appreciable features. The screen is able to automatically adjust the brightness from 1 to 2000 nits, ensuring optimal visibility in any lighting condition. The refresh rate has been improved to 60Hz, ensuring superior fluidity in interactions with the interface. The 45mm version boasts 40% more screen area, ideal for those who prefer a wider viewing experience.

At the core of the Pixel Watch 3 is Wear OS 5, which introduces a number of improvements in integration with the Google ecosystem. One of the most welcome new features is the automatic sleep detection system, which uses machine learning to activate night mode based on the user’s sleep habits. In addition, the ability to control the phone’s camera directly from the wrist and integration with offline Google Maps further strengthen the user experience of the device. Another significant new feature is the enhanced integration with Google Maps features. You can now access offline maps directly from the watch, which is particularly convenient for those who travel frequently or live in areas with poor network coverage. The addition of support for Ultra-Wideband (UWB) also allows the Pixel Watch to be used as a digital key to unlock certain compatible vehicles, a feature that underscores Google’s focus on creating an increasingly interconnected ecosystem.





Pixel Watch 3 dramatically improves smartphone integration with the Pixel family, making the interaction between devices more seamless and intuitive. For example, you can now easily manage notifications and silent modes from both your phone and your wrist, with instant syncing. When Do Not Disturb is activated on your phone, your watch automatically follows suit, eliminating the need to set up both devices separately. Plus, if your phone is far away, you can answer directly from your wrist, or ask the caller to hold with an automatic message. This level of continuity between smartwatch and smartphone allows you to conveniently manage your daily interactions, without interrupting the flow of your activities. Finally, the ability to use your Pixel Watch 3 to find your phone, and vice versa, adds another level of convenience, enhancing the Google ecosystem in terms of functionality and connectivity.

Fitbit ecosystem integration makes health and fitness tracking more accessible, eliminating the need for paid subscriptions to access basic features like sleep tracking, heart rate and activity zones. Among the most notable innovations is a feature that provides a daily indicator of the user’s physical readiness level, based on factors like recovery, sleep and recent activity, suggesting the ideal time to train or rest. In addition, Pixel Watch 3 helps users maintain an optimal balance in their training load, displaying a color-coded scale that indicates whether the intensity of the activity is appropriate for maintaining or improving fitness. The smartwatch compares weekly activity to that of the last four weeks, allowing users to monitor whether the current workout is sufficient to improve cardiovascular endurance. Heart rate monitoring has been improved, offering greater accuracy in rapid changes during high-intensity activities, such as interval training.

Google claims that the Pixel Watch 3 can last up to 24 hours of normal use, and our tests confirm this claim. The 45mm version, thanks to its larger battery, can last up to two days of moderate use, a significant improvement over the previous generation. However, battery life tends to decrease during intensive use of features such as GPS or audio streaming via Bluetooth. Ultimately, the Pixel Watch 3 represents a step forward compared to its predecessor, especially in terms of design, display quality, and integration with the Google ecosystem. The smartwatch offers a balanced and satisfying experience for most users. With a price that starts at €399 for the 41mm Wi-Fi version and reaches €549 for the 45mm LTE version, the Pixel Watch 3 is positioned as a solid choice for those looking for a smart device with refined aesthetics and advanced features.