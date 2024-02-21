In the competitive world of mobile phones, resistance and performance are characteristics increasingly sought after by users. In this scenario, the Doogee S110 stands out as a strong contender, challenging the giants of the market like Nokia and Samsung with its impressive hardware configuration and robust body.

Manufactured by Doogee, a company belonging to the conglomerate Chinese business KVD, the Doogee S110 Not only does it promise exceptional durability, but it also offers an impressive combination of features that put it at the top of the game. innovation in mobile telephony.

One of the most notable features of Doogee S110 is its unique dual-screen design. With a 6.58 inch IPS main screen with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, users enjoy an exceptional visual experience, whether watching series, movies or enjoying a video game.

In addition, it has a rear screen of 1.09 inchesproviding new possibilities for interaction and quick visualization.

In terms of power, the Doogee S110 does not disappoint. Equipped with a processor Helio G99 Octa Core 2.2GHz and an incredible 22GB amount of RAM (12GB of standard RAM plus 10GB of virtual RAM), this device guarantees exceptional performance in multitasking, video games and high-consumption applications.

The 10800 mAh battery with 66W fast charging technology is another highlight of the Doogee S110, ensuring extraordinary durability and efficient recharges to keep users connected for hours.

In the photographic section, the Doogee S110 is not far behind with a 50MP main lens with Sony IMX766 sensor, accompanied by two secondary lenses of 32MP and 24MP, which offers remarkable photographic versatility.

Despite being a product of Chinese origin, the Doogee S110 offers a 256GB competitive storageenough to store photos, videos and applications.

With a approximate price of $6,999 pesosthe Doogee S110 is positioned as a device that achieves a perfect balance between price and quality, challenging resistance, challenging Nokia, a brand recognized for its resistance and durability.