The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security stated that family members are allowed to leave the country, or adjust their status according to the circumstances..

If the head of the family wishes to leave with his family, the residencies of the family members will be cancelled and they will be allowed to leave. However, if the children of the family wish to amend their status, they will be allowed to amend their status with the mother if she is working or according to the conditions of the work visa in accordance with the procedures in effect in the guide..

If the head of the family benefits from the visa issuance service, the residency of the family members under his sponsorship will not be cancelled..