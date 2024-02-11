Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/11/2024 – 17:36

The initial stage of the World Surfing Circuit, held in the waves of Pipeline (Hawaii), came to an end last Saturday night (10), without the presence of any representative from Brazil in the finals. The men's title went to Hawaiian Barron Mamiya, aged 24, while the women's title was won by young Californian Caitlin Simmers, just 18 years old.

In a sea with waves of more than 2 meters, Barron beat two-time world champion John John Florence, aged 31, with a score of 10 in the 100% Hawaiian decision. Caitlin defeated 21-year-old Australian Molly Picklum, who had achieved the first 10 of the 2024 edition of the World Tour, in an incredible tubing at Backdoor in the semifinals.

For Brazil, the highlights were Tatiana Weston-Webb and Luana Silva, who reached the quarterfinals of the women's contest, securing 5th position in the world rankings. Tatiana was the first victim of the champion, Caitlin Simmers, on Saturday (10), while Luana lost the next match to Costa Rican Brisa Hennessy.

The window for the second stage of the World Surfing Tour will begin next Monday (12). The dispute will also be held in Hawaii, but on Sunset Beach.