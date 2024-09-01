His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a congratulatory cable to His Excellency Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, on the occasion of his country’s Independence Day..

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, sent similar congratulatory cables to His Excellency President Shavkat Mirziyoyev..

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent similar congratulatory cables to His Excellency Abdulla Aripov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan..