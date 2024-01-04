The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount for a HORI Zelda-style Left Joy-Con D-Pad for Nintendo Switch and OLED, officially licensed. The reported discount compared to the recommended price is 49%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price for this product it is €27.99. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The Joy-Con is sold and shipped by Amazon.
The Zelda-style Joy-Con for Switch
THE HORI Zelda-style left Joy-Con D-Pad for Nintendo Switch and OLED is an official Nintendo licensed product. This is a controller for the left side of the console: there is no version for the right side. Additionally, this model does not include vibration, wireless connectivity, accelerometer, and gyroscope.
It's about a special version which also only works in portable mode. It is designed for Zelda fans or those who play in handheld mode and want to replace the left controller at a low cost.
