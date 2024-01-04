The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount for a HORI Zelda-style Left Joy-Con D-Pad for Nintendo Switch and OLED, officially licensed. The reported discount compared to the recommended price is 49%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is €27.99. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The Joy-Con is sold and shipped by Amazon.