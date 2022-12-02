Ice hockey | Kapanen scored the winning goal for Pittsburgh – Rantanen and Lehkonen did the work

Mikko Rantanen and Artturi Lehkonen each scored a goal against Buffalo. They accumulated more than 25 minutes of playing time.

Ice hockey A Finnish forward in the NHL Kasperi Kapanen scored the decisive goal and brought home victory for his team Pittsburgh Penguins. The match played against the Vegas Golden Knights ended 4–3 thanks to Kapanen’s goal.

The defender collected the assists from Kapanen’s winning goal Brian Dumoulin as well as the attacker Brock McGinn.

The Vegas Golden Knights started the game strong, scoring two goals in the first period. However, the penguins caught up in the second period, after which the game was tied 2–2.

In addition to his decisive goal, Kapanen shot towards the Vegas goal twice during his playing time of just over 11 minutes. He also recorded an assist on McGinn’s second set success.

Forward in the ranks of the Nashville Predators Mikael Granlund scored the game-tying goal against the New Jersey Devils that sent the game into overtime. Granlund’s teammate Ryan Johansen decided the game in overtime in favor of Nashville, and the match ended 4–3.

The equalizer came just in time, as the third period had already been played for almost a full 20 minutes.

The Finn who guarded Nashville’s goal Juuse Saros blocked 25 shots.

Colorado Avalanche the Finnish players scored the goals when the team took a 6–4 victory over the Buffalo Sabres. Striker Artturi Lehkonen scored a power play goal in the second period of the match and the striker Mikko Rantanen dunked the puck into Buffalo’s empty net in the final minutes of the game. In addition, Rantanen got an assist from the Canadian forward by Nathan MacKinnon from an over-the-top goal.

Rantanen and Lehkonen also received penalties during their more than 25-minute playing time. Rantanen was sent to the ice shelf for two minutes for hooking and Lehko was punished for a couple of minutes for violence.

of Buffalo Henri Jokiharju Like Rantanen, he was punished for hooking.

Finnish goalkeeper Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 28 saves against Buffalo in goal.