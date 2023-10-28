Saturday, October 28, 2023
Ice hockey | HIFK equalizes to start the third period – HS follows the league round

October 28, 2023
Seven matches will be played in the SM league on Saturday.

Seven matches will be played in the SM league on Saturday, six of which start at 5 pm and one at 6:30 pm.

HIFK will face Tampere Ilves in their home match. On Friday, HIFK lost to Jyp in Jyväskylä, so now there is an opportunity to quickly return to a winning position.

Other matches of the round: Kärpät–HPK, Lukko–Ässät, Saipa–Kookoo, Sport–Pelicans, Tappara–Jyp and at 18:30 Kalpa–Jukurit.

HS follows all matches moment by moment.

