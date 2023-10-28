Ice hockey | HIFK equalizes to start the third period – HS follows the league round

Seven matches will be played in the SM league on Saturday.
Six of which start at 5 pm and one at 6:30 pm.
HIFK will face Tampere Ilves in their home match. On Friday, HIFK lost to Jyp in Jyväskylä, so now there is an opportunity to quickly return to a winning position.
Other matches of the round: Kärpät–HPK, Lukko–Ässät, Saipa–Kookoo, Sport–Pelicans, Tappara–Jyp and at 18:30 Kalpa–Jukurit.
HS follows all matches moment by moment.
