Who is Mauro Icardi, Wanda Nara’s husband, Dancing with the Stars 2023

Mauro Icardi is a well-known footballer and is also the husband of Wanda Nara, competitor of Dancing with the Stars 2023 and Argentine showgirl. Icardi was born in Argentina, precisely in Rosario, on 19 February 1993. Son of Juan Icardi, of Italian origins (Piedmontese, to be precise) and Analia Rivero, he spent his childhood kicking a ball with his friends, quickly becoming passionate about the sport which would later become his job. He currently plays for Galatasaray.

From the age of 15 to 18 he was registered with Barcelona. He also played a lot in Italy. In January 2011 he arrived at Sampdoria, on loan with the right to buy set at 400 thousand euros. With the Dorians, who bought him permanently in July 2011, he played in the Primavera (top scorer of the 2011/12 championship with 19 goals in 23 games) and in Serie B (scoring the goal that gives the mathematical certainty of the play-offs) .

On 26 September 2012 he made his Serie A debut in the Roma-Sampdoria match (1-1), and his first goal in the Italian top flight even came in the derby against Genoa. However, his notoriety among the general public of Italian athletes came on 6 January 2013, when he scored his first brace as a professional in the Juventus-Sampdoria match (1-2). From 2013 until 2019 he was an Inter striker. Then, due to some differences with the managers of the black and blue club, he ended up at PSG and later at Galatasaray.

Private life, children

On May 27, 2014, Mauro Icardi got married to showgirl Wanda Nara. She was married to Maxi Lopez, Icardi’s teammate at Sampdoria, but almost simultaneously with her divorce she started dating Mauro Icardi. The two met during a boat holiday, where Maxi was with Wanda and other friends and had also invited Icardi.

In reality, Wanda has always maintained that she fought until the end to keep her marriage together, and that she gave in to Icardi only after realizing that there was nothing left to do. The Icardi-Nara couple soon became a family, their daughter Francesca was born in 2015 and little Isabella in 2016. Currently, Wanda is not only Mauro Icardi’s wife, but also his agent.