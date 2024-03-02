Florida, which is in a strong mood, has won 14 of its last 16 games.

Ice hockey In the NHL, the Florida Panthers went on a raid in Michigan, where the club defeated the Detroit Red Wings with a dull score of 4–0. The Finnish winger scored three of the Florida team's four goals.

Anton Lundell was building in the first half of the second period Brandon Montour opening hit. A good four minutes after this, Florida's Finnish skipper Alexander Barkov recorded an assist by Sam Reinhart from the superiority goal.

In the fifth minute of the final set Evan Rodrigues scored the third goal of the evening, which resulted in assists for Lundell and Benefit for the Monastery. Final readings sealed Carter Verhaeghe with his power play goal in the 14th minute of the set.

Hardworking in the goal of Florida Sergei Bobrovsky recorded his second shutout of the season and stopped a total of 21 shots.

The victory was Florida's fourth in a row. Detroit recently ended its six-game winning streak, and Saturday's loss was now the second in a row.

According to the NHL website, the Red Wings From Patrick Kane a ten-game point streak was broken against Florida.

Florida has been on a roll this season, and the team hasn't faced a losing streak since January. After that streak of four losses, the club has played 16 matches and won 14 of them.

Florida leads the league with 86 points, but the Boston Bruins, who will face the New York Islanders in the morning Finnish time, leave the Florida team by only two points.

in Seattle the home team Kraken hosted Edmonton Oilers, who were guests from the Canadian side.

The Canadian club took the lead midway through the second period Leon Draisaitl with the opening goal. In the final Brett Kulak further increased the visitors' lead, but Seattle Eeli Tolvanen managed to narrow down the advantage in the 14th minute of the set.

However, Tolvanen's hit was Seattle's only one and Edmonton won 2–1.

The goal was Tolvase's 15th this season, and he has also recorded 18 assists.