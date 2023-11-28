Hundreds of followers of former right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro They demonstrated this Sunday in São Paulo against what they consider to be “abuses” of the Supreme Court in his actions against the coup riots of January 8 in Brasilia.

(Also read: Javier Milei invited Lula to take office as the new president of Argentina).

The protesters chanted slogans against the Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes, who is held responsible for the death by heart attack of one of those imprisoned for the violent invasion of the headquarters of the highest court, the Executive and Congress at the beginning of the year.

“Out with Xandão, out with Xandão (De Moraes’ nickname)!”, “Murderer, murderer!” shouted the protesters, wrapped in Brazilian flags, one of the signs of Bolsonarism.

Magistrate Alexandre de Moraes

The protest, called by evangelical pastor Silas Malafaia under the slogan “In defense of the democratic rule of law”, It was one of the largest expressions of discontent on the right since the January 8 riots, which the highest court considers an attempted coup d’état.

Up on a sound truck in the middle of Avenida Paulista, Malafaia, a close ally of Bolsonaro, was accompanied by deputies and senators, as well as the family of Cleriston Pereira da Cunha, He died on Monday in a Brasilia prison while awaiting trial by the Supreme Court.

(Continue reading: ‘I had no other choice’: the man who cheated on his wife with his father-in-law in Brazil speaks.)

“The time of the Supreme Court justices is going to come,” threatened at the top of his lungs the deputy Marcel Van Hattem, who accused the highest court of believing itself “above the law and the Constitution.”

Demonstrations against the “abuses” of the Supreme Court

Lincoln Kawashima, a 63-year-old man who traveled five hours by road to attend the demonstration, told EFE that the “patriots” are victims of “persecution” by the court and that Pereira da Cunha was a “political prisoner.”

(We recommend: Alarm in Brazil: an average of at least 200 people disappear every day).

Mobilization has still not reached the levels recorded after last year’s presidential elections, when Thousands of Bolsonaro supporters gathered for days in front of military barracks across the country to request the intervention of the Army against the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

“People are afraid of repression, of the lack of the rule of law,” Mani Souza, told EFE. a 53-year-old veterinarian who proudly acknowledged having demonstrated in front of the barracks to call for a coup d’état.

EFE