Hugo Rodallega breaks down in tears after a draw with Unión Magdalena, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Hugo Rodallega
Taken from the transmission of Win Sports +
Hugo Rodallega
The striker suffered a muscle injury after scoring one goal and scoring another.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Join our news channel on WhatsApp and get the latest news on your device.
They were very worried in Santa Fe, because at the end of the game against Unión MagdalenaHugo Rodallega he left crying bitterly over what could be an injury.
It is unknown how the red-and-white striker, who had led the comeback in a very good second half for him and his teammates, was injured, since they raised a 2-0 against.
(Luis Díaz is still on a roll: watch the spectacular goal against Bournemouth!)
(Mourning: Liverpool’s tribute to worker who tragically died, video)
Crying
The truth is that there is anguish and concern for the artilleryman’s health, since his tears suggest that his discomfort may be serious.
The Santa Marta team surprised and was the best on the field, however, they could not hold the advantage. On the side of those led by Hubert Bodhert, The response took time to arrive and there was only improvement in the complementary part.
Quickly, the local team took advantage of their people and it was with a great goal. at minute 15Robert Hinojosa handed the ball over to Gustavo Torres, who finished off from medium distance with his right leg and placed him in the upper corner of the goal.
Ricardo Marquez scored the second, but the team from Bogotá reacted and with goals from jersson gonzalez and Rodallega equalized.
(What is known about the bullet attack on the truck of Iago Falque, player of América
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Hugo #Rodallega #breaks #tears #draw #Unión #Magdalena #video
Leave a Reply