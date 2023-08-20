Sunday, August 20, 2023
Hugo Rodallega breaks down in tears after a draw with Unión Magdalena, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 20, 2023
in Sports
Hugo Rodallega breaks down in tears after a draw with Unión Magdalena, video

The striker suffered a muscle injury after scoring one goal and scoring another.

They were very worried in Santa Fe, because at the end of the game against Unión MagdalenaHugo Rodallega he left crying bitterly over what could be an injury.

It is unknown how the red-and-white striker, who had led the comeback in a very good second half for him and his teammates, was injured, since they raised a 2-0 against.
Crying

The truth is that there is anguish and concern for the artilleryman’s health, since his tears suggest that his discomfort may be serious.

The Santa Marta team surprised and was the best on the field, however, they could not hold the advantage. On the side of those led by Hubert Bodhert, The response took time to arrive and there was only improvement in the complementary part.

Quickly, the local team took advantage of their people and it was with a great goal. at minute 15Robert Hinojosa handed the ball over to Gustavo Torres, who finished off from medium distance with his right leg and placed him in the upper corner of the goal.

Ricardo Marquez scored the second, but the team from Bogotá reacted and with goals from jersson gonzalez and Rodallega equalized.
