HS analysis Did omikron really come to Beijing in a letter from Canada? Now the Chinese are urged to open foreign packages with outdoor gloves in hand

Western researchers have been very skeptical about the spread of the virus that came with the imported goods, writes Beijing correspondent Mari Manninen in her analysis.

Beijing

This weekend The first case of self-examination was detected in Beijing. Now, Chinese authorities say the source of the virus may be a letter from an infected woman in Canada.

Can this be true?

From the city of Tianjin, which is adjacent to Beijing, an omicron was detected earlier, and there it had a hard time spinning before it was found. Wouldn’t it be more logical to think that the virus had arrived in Beijing from Tianjin, a half-hour train ride away?

On Monday, Beijing health authorities said the omicron in the Beijing case is not reminiscent of other omicron viruses found in China, but is closer to U.S. and Singapore positions.

Instead, an omicron would have been found in the foreign letter received by the patient, as well as in five other packages in the same postal item. A letter sent from Canada on January 7 has arrived in China via the United States and Hong Kong.

People in Beijing in the morning rush hour in China on Tuesday.

In China it is truly believed that the coronavirus travels with objects over long distances and then infects. Now the Chinese are instructed not to order shipments from abroad.

If mail is coming from abroad, it should go open out with a mask on the head and gloves on. The outer package should be disinfected with alcohol.

China has long reportedly found the coronavirus in food products from abroad, most recently in Vietnamese fruit. In particular, the virus has been found in frozen imported products such as fish.

Citizens seem to strongly believe that many have seized the virus from frozen imported food.

Outside China, scholars have been cautious about this theory.

Similarly, post-theory has recently come under suspicion, such as a virologist Ian Mackay British newspaper In The Guardian kept it fetched from afar.

One may ask, why in China is the coronavirus spreading with food and goods? Or is it only that in China is it being seriously explored?

En not an expert on viral issues, but letter and food theories seem at least quite appropriate for China.

In China, many things suitable for those in power may turn into a public truth, even statistics or history. This lack of trust often casts doubt on Chinese theories.

The introduction of the virus into China in frozen form initially supported China’s claim that the coronavirus did not originate in China but possibly imported goods.

Read more: China now hints that the corona pandemic originated far from China: “The easiest explanation is usually correct.”

Theory is an important part of Chinese corona propaganda. Korona propaganda, in turn, has become a very important part of the story of Chinese leaders to their people about how things are going better in China than in the rest of the world.

According to propaganda, the measures aimed at suppressing the Chinese corona have saved enormous lives and otherwise worked excellently.

The story is also largely true: few people in China have died of covidium, and the disease has been under control for a long time. The Chinese people have been proud of their country.

Read more: Will China’s strong interest rate defense also bite into the omicron, or will a nation of 1.4 billion be plunged into hospital chaos?

The coronavirus that occasionally pops with shipments from abroad is better suited to this picture than the fact that the virus would have gone unnoticed for a long time among the townspeople.

The virus may well pass some time before it is found, as the Chinese fear a positive test result. That means shutdowns and power testing in the neighborhood and in the workplace. The virus caught losing face in familiar eyes. Indeed, it is likely that many symptomatic avoid the test.

Corona test point in front of a Beijing hospital on Monday.

For local authorities, too, the consignments are a grateful source of infection, as they quickly leave the workplace if they are found to have been involved in fighting the disease.

This detail also happened to my eyes: The letter in question was quite appropriate from Canada. China and Canada have bad distances.

Just now China has particularly hectic times in the fight against the virus. The Olympics will start in Beijing in just over a couple of weeks, and omikron has just entered the country. With this wound in China, a little delta and omicron are bubbling here and there.

On Monday, 223 new symptomatic cases were reported across China. It is, of course, small compared to other countries, but in China the nervousness is so great that even domestic travel is starting to get quite difficult.