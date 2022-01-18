A real best seller in the del Toro range, Lamborghini Urus also in 2021 proved to be a particularly popular model, driving the sales results of the car manufacturer from Sant’Agata Bolognese. Five years after its debut, the time has come for a restyling, with the renewed super SUV of the Italian brand that should be unveiled in 2022 with the addition of the initials EVO to the name (as happened for Huracán). To testify the imminence of a preview for the facelift, the increasingly frequent tests and sightings of some prototypes of the high-wheeled model. The restyling of Lamborghini Urus it was in fact intercepted a few days ago on the snow-covered roads of Northern Europe where it was carrying out the classic stages of development at low temperatures.

On the occasion, the super SUV of the Bolognese brand appeared unveiled, with a dark livery that made it possible to identify the first important innovations that should accompany the facelift. In fact, in the front part you can see some changes to the bumper and the air intakes, with the Toro that should also insert one new LED optical signature. The design of the rims will also be renewed, as well as that of the rear. Here there should be a new diffuser, with larger dimensions, inside which the four terminals of the exhaust system will always stand out.

The most important changes, however, should be under the hood: in all likelihood the new Lamborghini Urus will be equipped with an electrified powertrain. It is possible that the car manufacturer from Sant’Agata Bolognese chooses the plug-in hybrid, effectively increasing the power of the 4.0 V8 that fitted the version currently on the market. The biturbo engine, however, could also be electrified with mild hybrid technology, as happened for the Audi RS6 with which it shares the unit. No information about it interiors instead they should still receive an upgrade, with the possible reorganization of the controls and a new image for the displays.