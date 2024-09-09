HS 50 years ago 10.9.1974 | The champions returned home relieved

Roman The European Championship team’s return to Finland was simple, but at the same time startling.

It lacked the buzz around the Munich Olympic heroes, as only a handful of eager recipients were at Seutula Airport.

But just as confused and relieved as their predecessors, gold medalists Nina Holmen, Riitta Salin, Pentti Kahma and Hannu Siitonen were the first to get out of the plane.

The joy of seeing you again. Nina and Rune Holmen.

The whole team left the field straight to meet Minister of Education Marjatta Väänänen for coffee.

Väänänen thanked all the athletes, but the success of the women in particular got the Minister of Education excited.

He gave each medalist a gold brooch as a memento; the men only got a warm hand this time.

Champion runners with welcome coffee. From the left, Mona-Lisa Pursiainen, Riitta Salin, Nina Holmen and the hostess of the event, Minister of Education Marjatta Väänänen.

Peter’s fish catch will be available at UKK

Coming soon the president had a 30-kilogram fish catch from his 23rd unofficial visit to the Soviet Union, including a 6-kilogram trout caught with a snare.

It’s not for nothing that some members of the group proposed a new title for UKK: Fishing Master of the Autonomous Soviet Republic of Karelia.

President Kekkonen’s visit took place at the invitation of the Soviet government. The hosts were the Minister of Black Metallurgy of the Soviet Union IP Kazanets, the Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Autonomous Republic of Karelia. AA Kozetov and ND Belohvostikov, head of the Scandinavian Department of the USSR Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the press release from the visit, President Kekkonen and Minister Kazanets reached “unanimity on all the issues they discussed”.

President Urho Kekkonen stepping off the Air Force DC-3 plane from his 23rd unofficial visit to the Soviet Union at Helsinki Airport. As recipients, Minister Counselor MN Streltsov from the Embassy of the Soviet Union in Helsinki and the President’s Second Adjutant, Lieutenant Colonel Sami Sihvo. Major Lars Wächter accompanied the president to Kostamus and Kivijärvi on the steps of the plane.

New targets are being sought for cooperation between Finland and NL

Finland and the economic relations of the Soviet Union are widely on display this week in Helsinki.

The 14th joint meeting of the intergovernmental economic commission will be held in Helsinki on Tuesday.

The chairman of the Soviet group of the commission, Minister of Foreign Trade NS Patolitshev arrived in Finland on Monday.

Minister of Foreign Trade Jermu Laine (left) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ahti Karjalainen (right) met the Minister of Foreign Trade of the Soviet Union Nikolai Patolishev at the Helsinki railway station.

The special appearance of Latvia and Lithuania will be preserved

Baltic the three Soviet republics have the highest national income per capita in the Soviet Union. Life is relatively comfortable and the memory of the period of independence between the wars is distant and faded.

However, the Baltic countries are still their own separate world, different from the rest of the Soviet Union.

The traces of the previous centuries-old history have not disappeared during the Soviet era, but still mark the life of these republics.

Lazdinai, a suburb of Vilnius, is the “west” of the Soviet Union.

Intensive police operations cleared the station area

Notably more residents than usual on Mondays came to the Helsinki detention center after the police began the biggest chase of loosers, drunks, hooligans and petty criminals in the city’s history on Monday morning.

A little over two hundred residents were caught by the police on the first day of their pacification operation Order -74.

According to Eino Sepä, the manager of the detention centers, the pace will accelerate and the numbers will increase from the end of the week.

“The morning was quiet. Part of this was due to the heavy rain, which drove the drunks out of sight. It started to get lively at 5 p.m., and it was the busiest around 8 p.m..”

The largest number of people were cleaned from the railway station.

It was quiet in Kaisaniemi park on Monday afternoon. Only a lone police car patrols the area. Effective control tepsi.

An increase in the price of wines would lead to substitutes

Liquor raising the price would be a disastrous measure for homeless alcoholics.

If the price goes up, it will lead to an increase in the use of alternative alcohols, said Dr. Lenni Lehtimäki.

And at the moment, after the production of t-spray has stopped, there are no substitutes other than quite dangerous ones: such as, for example, anti-icing agent and carburizing spray.

“The use of substitutes is disappearing. Homeless alcoholics drink cheap wines. The development started in the so-called after removing the flame liquor. However, the number of homeless alcoholics has not decreased,” says Dr. Lenni Lehtimäki.

Kotka’s famous hall will be destroyed

Eagle (HS)

Eagle the fate of the red brick towers and decorative facade of the market hall building is definitively clear: in the opinion of many, the bricks of the historically valuable building will later decorate the surface of the baseball field in the neighboring town of Hamina.

Demolition of the hall building’s facade began on Monday, and even this month, only a memory remains of the hall building, which caused a lot of controversy within a couple of years.

The Keskuskatu side facade of the shopping center was demolished on Monday. The remaining parts will disappear from the cityscape within a few days.

Kerava’s industrial area eats trees and small houses

Paula Palomäki, Kerava (HS)

Keravan the city has attacked plot owners and conservationists for the industrialization of Alikerava, a 300-hectare industrial area along the main railway line.

My nightmare as a conservationist is an industrial landscape that would start at the border of Vantaa and end almost in the center of Kerava. The formula would eat small houses, trees and natural landscapes.

“The city threatens and blackmails the plot owners; environmental protection does not seem to apply to the city of Kerava”, say the angriest opponents.

Keravalainen Vaho Oy’s oil refining plant is part of that failed industry, which is my nightmare as a conservationist.

Connors mauled the mighty Rosewall

Forest Hills (Reuters)

Twenty years old Jimmy Connors defeated 39-year-old Ken Rosewall in the final match of the US Open Tennis Championship with numbers 6—1, 6—0, 6—1.

The American teenager’s victory over the Australian was even more overwhelming than in the Wimbledon final in the summer, where the numbers were 6—1, 6—1, 6—4.

In the history of the Games, Connors’ performance is unmatched.

USA’s Jimmy Connors had his tongue stuck in the middle of his mouth when he had to reach from the ground to catch Roscoe Tanner’s punches. Connors won 7—6, 7—6, 6—4.

Rioting is accelerating in Seoul

Seoul (Reuters)

Thousands South Koreans clashed with riot police in a violent anti-Japanese demonstration on Monday.

According to the police, several of the protesters beat off their little fingers, wrapped them in the South Korean flag and tried to take the package to the Japanese embassy in Seoul.

Riot police used tear gas to prevent protesters from entering the embassy.

On Monday, the fiercest protesters chopped off their little fingers in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul and tried to send a package of fingers wrapped in a South Korean flag to the embassy as a protest. In their headbands, the protesters announced that they were against both communism and Japan.

Scenes in Beira

Lourenco Marques, Lisbon (Reuter)

Hand grenades an explosion and an onslaught of Portuguese soldiers on Monday broke up a demonstration of several thousand whites against the African rule of Mozambique.

Two advisers to Portugal’s president were sent to Mozambique on Monday to investigate the situation there as the government tried to prevent a white rebellion from turning into a major crisis. The government tries to avoid violence.

Dozens of people were wounded when soldiers fired warning shots into the air and rushed into the crowd in Beira’s central square.

Demonstrations in Lourenco Marques continued for the third day on Monday in favor of the white rebellion movement.

The dizzying flight ended in a canyon

Twin Falls, Idaho (Washington Post)

A year the stunt that was advertised as the most idiotic was over in an instant: the flight of American stuntman Evel Knievel with the Ferris wheel rocket turned nose first towards the Snake river flowing at a depth of 1,800 meters immediately after takeoff.

More than 20,000 people were on the edge of the Snake River canyon watching as Knievel was pulled alive and unharmed from the wreckage of his rocket on the river’s edge.

– –

Many thought Knievel was weak-minded. The commercialization of rapture and extracting money from all possible holes received a fairly general verdict.

In addition, the rapture was characterized as an “immoral, barbaric, grotesque suicide attempt”.

American freak Evel Knievel’s rocket’s parachute opened ahead of time and the rocket landed on it perpendicularly to the bottom of the canyon, swaying on its tip. The purpose was to fly from one edge of the canyon to another.

Compiled by Kari Lankinen

