He Government This Monday, it sent the necessary documentation to benefit from the European Union Solidarity Fund – for an amount of 4,404 million euros – as a result of the damage caused by the Dana on October 29 and which mainly affected the province of Valencia. . The delay due to the proximity of the end of the deadline had raised criticism from the Generalitat Valenciana.

As reported in a statement by the Ministry of Finance, the Solidarity Fund is the Union’s main instrument to support recovery from natural disasters and is an expression of solidarity between Member States.

On November 4, a few days after the floods, the vice president first of the Government and Minister of Finance, Maria JesusHuntsmanalready communicated to the then european commissioner of Cohesion and Reforms, Elisa Ferreirathat Spain intended to benefit from the Solidarity Fund.

The fund regulation establishes that Member States may adhere to it, considering the catastrophe to be of a serious nature, when the damage derived from the catastrophe They exceed 0.6% of the Gross National Income or 3,000 million euros (2011 prices). The documentation sent by the Ministry of Finance reflects that Spain meets this condition.









The fund finances part of certain expenses derived from catastrophes such as DANA. The expenses eligible to receive resources from the European fund are, among others, those destined to: Restoration of basic infrastructures, such as energy, water, health and education; temporary accommodation and emergency service costs to cover immediate needs; security of prevention infrastructures; cultural heritage protection measures; and cleaning operations.

The documentation sent now includes the details of the expenses that meet the requirements to be financed with the Solidarity Fund and that currently amount to 4,404 million of euros. This figure could vary downwards in the event that some of the eligible expenses receive financing from the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan.

The regulation establishes that double financing of measures is not allowed and the beneficiary State must ensure that the costs covered by the Solidarity Fund are not already covered by other Union financing instruments.

The European Commission will allocate the amount

Once all the information has been sent, a process begins in which the European Commission will analyze and evaluate the documentation and finally will assign he amount of the aid that corresponds to Spain. The subsidy must subsequently be approved by the Council and Parliament of the European Union. Once the credits are available, the Commission signs an agreement with the beneficiary State and provides the subsidy. This entire process is relatively long and can take several months.

The amount allocated to Spain will necessarily be lower than the eligible expenses reported, which exceed the total budget allocated to the Solidarity and Emergency Aid Reserve, which reaches 1,500 million.

Along with the documentation, delivered within the legal deadline, the Government of Spain has included a letter from María Jesús Montero addressed to the Executive Vice President of Cohesion and Reforms of the European Commission, Raffaele Fitto. In it, Montero states that “the Government of the Kingdom of Spain, together with the regional and local authorities, has mobilized all the resources possible to alleviate the damage and directly help the citizens affected by the catastrophe, carrying out the largest deployment of troops from the State Security Forces and the Armed Forces that has ever been carried out in Spain in times of peace”.

The EUSF was born in response to the devastating floods that affected Central Europe in the summer of 2002. Since then, it has proven to be a tool capable of acting in the face of major natural and public health disasters and reflecting European solidarity.

In Spain, the first time the Solidarity Fund was activated was in November 2003 due to the Prestige crisis.